Head coach James Franklin’s Virginia Tech rebuild is starting to look very familiar to Penn State fans. Since arriving in Blacksburg, the new Hokies head coach has leaned heavily on pre-existing relationships, even convincing four-star tight end Pierce Petersohn to follow him after backing off his Penn State pledge. That flip, plus a string of other offensive additions, has turned VT’s 2026 class into one of the more intriguing long-term projects in the ACC.

Now, Franklin has added a true cornerstone piece in the trenches. Class of 2026 offensive tackle Maddox Cochrane has committed to Virginia Tech, he told Hays Fawcett of Rivals.

Fawcett reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the 6-foot-7, 285-pound tackle from Midlothian, Virginia, had been pledged to Wisconsin since January before deciding to stay home and join the Hokies. It is a major in-state win, and exactly the kind of recruiting battle VT has struggled to win consistently in recent years.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Maddox Cochrane has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’7 285 OT from Midlothian, VA was previously Committed to Wisconsin “We’re building something special over here in Virginia” ⁰⁰https://t.co/jam8na4tha pic.twitter.com/9R0zEXTFdo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2025

Cochrane checks every box for a prototype ACC tackle: rare length, a big frame that can still add weight, and enough athleticism to project as a blindside protector once he develops in a college weight program.

Article Continues Below

For Franklin, who wants to build Virginia Tech from the line of scrimmage out, landing a blue-chip tackle within driving distance of campus sends an early message that the Hokies intend to compete for top-tier talent, not just leftovers.

This is not Franklin’s first big offensive line statement since taking over. Earlier in the cycle, he flipped 2026 offensive tackle Roseby Lubintus away from his original Penn State commitment after a brief Syracuse detour, as detailed by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5 New Jersey product cited the long-standing trust he built with Franklin during the Penn State years, underscoring how much the coach’s personal relationships are carrying over to his new job in Blacksburg.

Add in pieces like Petersohn at tight end and a growing group of offensive skill talent, and it is clear Franklin is wasting no time turning recruiting momentum into a tangible vision of what Hokies football could look like in the next few years.