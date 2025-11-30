The Dallas Cowboys have been without cornerback Trevon Diggs for several weeks as he's been on the IR due to a concussion and a knee injury. However, it sounds like he could be on the verge of returning.

Reports indicate that Diggs, who is 27 years old, will participate in the Cowboys' practice on Sunday, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas News. Trevon Diggs' status for the Week 14 “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Detroit Lions is still up in the air, but this is a nice first step in the right direction.

“Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer reaffirmed that CB Trevon Diggs will practice today.”

Diggs has only played in six of the Cowboys' available 12 games so far in the 2025-26 campaign after being placed on the IR in late October. The concussion Trevon Diggs suffered came from an incident that happened at his home. Not many details are known outside of that. The knee injury he is dealing with is a separate issue. He was first eligible to return in Week 13, but Dallas kept Diggs out of the lineup.

Injuries have been the story of his career as he's missed 27 games in the past three seasons. This year, Trevon Diggs has only managed to record 18 combined tackles (13 solo). One of those tackles was a tackle for a loss.

The Cowboys have been relying on DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, Trikweze Bridges, and Shavon Revel Jr. at cornerback, while Reddy Steward has held it down at the nickel position. Those are the players the team will likely continue to lean on if Trevon Diggs remains out of the lineup.