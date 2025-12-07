Georgia football silenced the “Alabama to the playoffs” chatter in a big way Saturday. The Crimson Tide sparked conversations for the College Football Playoffs before facing the Bulldogs. Nate Frazier spearheaded a punishing Bulldogs ground game in the Southeastern Conference title game in response.

But one touchdown left ‘Bama fans speechless.

Frazier found a wide gap up the left side — with not a single Crimson Tide defender in front of him. He waltzed his way into the end zone for nine yards.

Nate Frazier blows kisses to the crowd after running in for the 9-yard TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/jkOkrLj3Ah — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The running back, once offered by Alabama on the recruiting trail, put the Bulldogs up 21-0. But that touchdown lured the Alabama critics during a pivotal game involving playoff seedings.

Georgia's punishing evening on Alabama sparked notable reactions

The Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage and beat Alabama up physically for four quarters. Kirby Smart got his Bulldogs to avenge the costly regular season loss in a big way down in Atlanta.

Even Alabama legend and former NFL defensive back Mark McMillian criticized his alma mater on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Taking us to the wood shed and Kirby is going to run the score up as he should. The offense what the heck is this all that talent at WR and we can’t get it done. Bama nation thoughts?” McMillian posted.

Past Heisman Trophy winner turned Fox Sports analyst Matt Leinart was more harsh.

“Need to have the conversation about Alabama. They continue playing like this, they are not a playoff team,” Leinart bluntly posted.

Germie Bernard managed to get Alabama to avoid the shutout. But Georgia put on a physical clinic.

Now, Alabama's CFP fate is in jeopardy thanks to Frazier, Smart, Gunnar Stockton and the Bulldogs. Notre Dame and Miami watched its postseason chances increase the moment Frazier scored the third touchdown for Georgia inside the Mercedes Benz Dome.