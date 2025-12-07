The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide is being outplayed by the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship, as the program is down 28-7 with just over two minutes remaining in the contest. It took the Crimson Tide until the fourth quarter to score its first touchdown thanks to an impressive play from Germie Bernard.

It was a 23-yard touchdown pass, but the senior wide receiver caught the ball from behind the line of scrimmage, broke some tackles, made defenders miss, and somehow found a way into the endzone. It was an electric play, which is something we've become accustomed to when it comes to Bernard.

ALABAMA GETS ON THE BOARD EARLY IN THE 4TH 😳 See if the Tide can make a comeback in the SEC Championship game on ABC and the ESPN app 👀 pic.twitter.com/glE7wLS8bW — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Crimson Tide star has been the leading wide receiver for Alabama in this contest. He's been a favorable target for quarterback Ty Simpson throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Although Germie Bernard is having another solid outing, it won't be enough for his team to overcome Georgia in the SEC championship.

Bernard is in his second season with Alabama. He began his college career at Michigan State, where he played as a backup. He then transferred to Washington, where he played a more prominent role, but still wasn't a top target in the offense. Since joining the Crimson Tide, Germie Bernard has served as one of the top pass options for the offense.

With Alabama well on its way to an SEC championship loss, the team's College Football Playoff hopes reside in the playoff committee's final decision. There is a chance this loss to Georgia bounces the Crimson Tide out of the postseason altogether. However, we won't know for sure until the results are publicly shared.