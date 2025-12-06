The Memphis Tigers football program is moving fast as it closes in on its next major hire, narrowing its head coaching search down to Charles Huff, the dynamic leader who engineered a rapid Southern Miss football turnaround in just one season. The shift places the Tigers at the heart of this winter’s AAC coaching carousel, a moment that could define the program’s push toward long-term relevance.

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini posted to his X (formerly known as Twitter) that both On3 and The Athletic had learned Memphis was aggressively pursuing Huff to fill its vacancy following Ryan Silverfield’s departure for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“SOURCES: Memphis is targeting Southern Miss head coach Charles Huff to be its next head coach, @TheAthletic has learned. Huff won the Sun Belt at Marshall in 2024 and took Southern Miss to 7-5 this season after taking over a 1-11 team. (On3 first reported).”

Huff’s rise needs little explanation. He won the Sun Belt Championship at Marshall in 2024, then took over at Southern Miss and immediately reshaped the program’s identity. Transforming a one-win team into a seven-win contender in just one year solidified his standing as one of college football’s top rebuilders and a highly pursued coaching target.

The move also reflects Memphis’s ambition to stay among the AAC’s elite. With a 12-team playoff field approaching, the Tigers see Huff as a proven recruiter who can build fast and attract Power Five-level talent to the program while stabilizing the roster during a high-stakes portal cycle.

If finalized, the Huff coaching hire marks the third job for the 41-year-old in as many years, a trend that will raise questions about longevity. Even so, the Tigers appear focused on the immediate upside he brings. After a season marked by flashes of strong play and costly setbacks, the program wants a leader who can steady the roster and reinforce its identity. With the expanded playoff format now in its second season, fans may view Huff’s rapid turnaround record as the spark Memphis needs to reestablish itself as a top Group of Five contender.