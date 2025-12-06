The Tulane football team lost its head coach in recent days, but that hasn't stopped this Green Wave team. Tulane is headed to the College Football Playoff, after knocking off North Texas in the AAC championship game.

Tulane's win was noted by NBC Sports reporter Nicole Auerbach.

“The GREEN WAVE ARE GOING TO THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF!” Auerbach posted in part on X, formerly Twitter.

Tulane defeated North Texas, 34-21. The Green Wave will now be the highest ranked group of 5 football program, that is also a conference champion. That will be enough to punch Tulane's ticket to the CFP.

The Green Wave forced five turnovers in the game to defeat North Texas. Tulane was actually out gained in total yards by the Mean Green.

Tulane's only losses this college football season were to Ole Miss and UTSA. The Green Wave defeated Northwestern and Duke, to pick up a few quality non conference wins over power 4 opponents.

Tulane is likely to be the last seed in the College Football Playoff

The Green Wave will likely be the no. 12 seed in the CFP this season. Tulane will have to go on the road to win games in this bracket, which will get more clarity following Saturday's conference games.

Tulane plays in the AAC against some strong competition. The team's head coach this season was Jon Sumrall, who is soon headed to Florida to be the Gators' head coach.

Sumrall is coaching Tulane though through the CFP.

“Just excited for these guys,” Sumrall said about his Tulane team per the Associated Press, “and selfishly grateful I get to work two jobs a little bit longer. I’m just cherishing every moment and trying to make sure I appreciate every interaction and every play.”

Selection Day for the CFP is on Sunday. Tulane football fans will be excited to see who they will play in the team's next game.