Kalen DeBoer's coaching will be put to the test in his first SEC Championship Game appearance. Although Alabama has already all but locked up a College Football Playoff bid, the Tide have the odds stacked against them in their rematch with Georgia, with star running back Jam Miller trending in the wrong direction.

Miller had been deemed questionable throughout the week as he dealt with a leg injury and is not expected to play in the title game, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. His anticipated absence puts a strain on Alabama's already thin backfield.

“Jam Miller, he's not expected to play today for the Tide,” Thamel said on ‘College GameDay.' “We know his backup at tailback, Kevin Riley, is out. That means we'll see a lot of Daniel Hill, all 244 pounds of him there.”

Thamel also reported that tight end Josh Cuevas is a game-time decision, while offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is “available but will not start.”

Thamel added that backup running back Kevin Riley has already been ruled out, likely thrusting sophomore Daniel Hill into a featured role. Hill has just 217 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the year, but became an increased part of the offensive game plan in the final three regular season games.

The Tide have been one of the most pass-dominant teams all season and will be forced to continue that pattern in the SEC Championship Game. Quarterback Ty Simpson attempted 38 passes in Alabama's 24-21 win over Georgia in Week 5.

Miller entered the 2025 season with lofty expectations, but has been plagued by injuries. The senior missed the team's first three games with a collarbone injury and did not look as advertised upon his return. Miller ended the regular season with just 493 rushing yards on 4.0 yards per carry, a noticeable decrease from his 668-yard season in 2024.