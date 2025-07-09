Willie Fritz hypes up Connor Weigman’s blazing speed

At Big 12 media days, Houston head football coach Willie Fritz told the media that Conner Weigman has shown blazing speed in practice.

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz looks on after a play during the second quarter against the Utah Utes at TDECU Stadium.

The Big 12 is preparing for the 2025 college football season with media days. The Houston Cougars are one of the conference's biggest wildcards. Houston football has struggled over the last few seasons, but with Willie Fritz in his second season, the stage is set for a bounce-back season. The key for the Cougars is with their offense and new quarterback Connor Weigman, after transferring from Texas A&M.

Willie Fritz told the media that he believes Weigman has a chance to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12. He also said he clocked in on the radar gun at almost 21 MPH on GPS, which is incredibly fast for a quarterback. This offense is now his to take complete control over.

Willie Fritz said of Conner Weigman, “I think he can be a top quarterback in the Big 12.” He said Weigman has been clocked at almost 21 MPH on GPS. “I think Conner is excited for this fresh start.”

Weigman is looking for a fresh start, and he transferred back closer to home, having grown up 40 minutes away from the Houston campus. The former five-star desperately needed a fresh start after his time with Texas A&M was too inconsistent due to injuries, and his backup, Marcel Reed, was getting more time to shine with the Aggies.

Since high school, scouts have salivated over Weigman because of his physical tools. He is 6-foot-three, weighs 210 pounds, and has arm strength that would impress anyone. However, his speed separated him in high school, and he has worked hard to get that back since fracturing his foot in 2023.

Thanks to Houston quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell, Weigman fell in love with Houston and its offerings after one visit.

“I was ecstatic when I walked out of the building,” Weigman said.

This was about fit more than anything, and it also helps that it's closer to home. Weigman has worked tirelessly to get back to where he was before his injury, including losing 10 pounds before this season, which has helped him regain his speed.

Fritz has high expectations for Weigman, but they're warranted because he has seen his potential in practice up to this point, and it's all on film.

“He's been through it as far as complex offenses and playing complex defenses,” Fritz said. “He just needs to be healthy.”

Willie Fritz has the tools to make Houston football a powerhouse, and his success on the recruiting trail in high school football and the transfer portal has only added fuel to that fire.

Jake Faigus graduated from the University of Arizona in 2022 and has had stops at Catena Media, Playmaker, DraftKings, USA Today, Spike Up, and Spotlight Sports Group. He also writes for Sporting News and works at iHeartMedia in Phoenix.

