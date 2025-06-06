A Houston football 5-star commit has made a massive recruitment decision that will get fans fired up. The Cougars are looking to rebound after a trying first season under head coach Willie Fritz. Last season, the team went 4-8 overall and 3-6 in Big 12 play. Again, the conference is set to be a thrilling race with plenty of room for new contenders.

While this bit of news is not for 2025, it certainly bodes well for the program's long-term future. On3 National Recruiting / Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett confirmed that Keisean Henderson has officially shut down his recruitment. Henderson is a 2026 quarterback who is committed to Houston football. And it looks like the 5-star prospect is keeping his word in a recent social media post.

“I felt the love from day one, and I feel like there is nowhere I would rather be #Kei2dacity.”

Article Continues Below

Henderson's announcement is fantastic for the Cougars and their second-year head coach. Fritz is very early into his tenure and has been successful everywhere he's coached. That includes his most recent stint with Tulane, in which he led the program to a stunning Cotton Bowl victory over USC and a top-10 ranking. The 65-year-old is a gradual program builder, and it will likely take a little bit of time before he elevates Houston football to where it wants to be. That being said, the Big 12 does provide ample opportunity to compete for a bowl slot.

Houston has an easy non-conference schedule before starting Big 12 play against Colorado. Out of the three preseason contenders in the conference, Arizona State, BYU, and Kansas State, the Cougars will only face the Sun Devils in the middle of the season. That clash will happen in Tempe and will be tough for Fritz's squad. Still, the schedule is pretty nice for Houston football to make some progress in 2025.

Overall, the Cougars have a bright future with Henderson coming in. The soon-to-be high school senior has elite arm talent and the athleticism to be a successful dual-threat quarterback at the next level. Willie Fritz is building the momentum he's used to seeing throughout his remarkable career.