The top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers reached a historic milestone as quarterback Fernando Mendoza delivered a masterclass performance during a 56-22 victory over Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal. In what has become a legendary season, the Heisman Trophy winner recorded five passing touchdowns while completing 17 of 20 attempts.

This marked the fifth time in 2025 that Mendoza finished a game with more scoring passes than incompletions, a feat unmatched by any other collegiate passer in over two decades. By dominating the Peach Bowl, Indiana improved to 15-0 and secured its first-ever appearance in the national championship game, where it is scheduled to face the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Reports from Hayes Fawcett on X indicate that Curt Cignetti is not slowing down in his efforts to enhance the roster for the future. Tulane transfer wide receiver Shazz Preston has officially committed to Indiana, bringing a high level of explosive playmaking ability to Bloomington.

Preston, a former top 50 recruit who spent time at Alabama before his stint with the Green Wave, comes to the program with one year of eligibility remaining. His addition provides a veteran presence for an offense that has already shattered program records for scoring and total yardage during this undefeated run.

This commitment follows a standout 2025 campaign for Preston, during which he emerged as a primary deep threat for the Green Wave. He totaled 43 receptions for 723 yards and four touchdowns this past season, showcasing the speed that once made him one of the most coveted prospects in the country.

Following the emphatic win over the Ducks, Mendoza made a heartfelt request to the fans who have supported the team throughout this transition. He urged the Hoosier Nation to travel in large numbers to South Florida for the upcoming title game, emphasizing that their presence provides a critical home-field advantage regardless of the venue.

The quarterback noted that the energy from the crowd was a primary factor in their dominant showing at the Peach Bowl and will be necessary to compete against a tough Miami defense. With the program just one victory away from a perfect 16-0 season, the synergy between the players and the fanbase has become the defining characteristic of this historic era in Bloomington.