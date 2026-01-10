Indiana football is officially on the College football's biggest stage, and their superstar field general, Fernando Mendoza, made sure to share that moment with the fanbase that helped fuel the run.

After the Hoosiers’ emphatic 56-22 win over Oregon in the Peach Bowl, Mendoza used his postgame spotlight to deliver a heartfelt message directly to Indiana supporters. The Heisman winner addressed the crowd from the stage, emphasizing the impact Indiana fans have had throughout the season and making a clear request as the Hoosiers prepare for their final challenge.

“Thank you Hoosier Nation for being here. This is a huge home field advantage. That's why we have such a great victory today. Because of you, Hoosier Nation, thank you guys so much. We're so excited for the opportunity to go down to Miami, play a national championship against a great team, the Hurricanes. Hoosier Nation, we need you all there. We need you all there so we can go and compete in the national champ.” said Mendoza, via ESPN College Football.

"WE NEED YOU ALL THERE!" Fernando Mendoza shouting out Indiana Hoosier fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yYjGS7FtP6 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2026

Indiana entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed, but questions lingered about how the Hoosiers would handle the pressure of a semifinal rematch against Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks. Those doubts were erased quickly. Behind Mendoza’s near-flawless performance, Indiana overwhelmed the Ducks early and never allowed the game to become competitive, punching the program’s first-ever ticket to the national championship game.

Mendoza completed 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns, adding efficiency to dominance. His showing continued a remarkable postseason stretch in which he has thrown eight touchdown passes with just five incompletions.

Article Continues Below

The performance also kept alive Indiana’s pursuit of history, as the Hoosiers now stand one win away from becoming the first 16-0 national champion in the College Football Playoff era.

The moment capped a season-long journey that began with 136 teams in August and has narrowed to just two. Indiana and Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes will meet on January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium, a matchup that both programs earned through resilience and consistency.

For Mendoza, the game carries added meaning. The Miami native will return to his hometown with a chance to complete a storybook season that already includes a Big Ten title, a Rose Bowl win, and the program’s first Heisman Trophy.

Miami, meanwhile, arrives battle-tested after a dramatic Fiesta Bowl victory over Ole Miss Rebels. However, Mendoza’s message was clear — the Hoosiers are not done yet, and they want Hoosier Nation alongside them for one final step toward greatness.