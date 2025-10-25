The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers took it to the UCLA Bruins, earning a big 56-6 Week 9 win on Saturday. It's a victory that keeps the Hoosiers undefeated, as the program is seemingly heading toward the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff. After the contest, head coach Curt Cignetti had nothing but kind words for his defense stepping up to the plate this season.

Cignetti, who is 64 years old, had just two words to describe how he felt about his defense for allowing just six offensive touchdowns in eight games, according to Michael Niziolek of The Herald-Times. It's a subtle compliment, but the defense has been great as of late.

“Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti: ‘Not bad' on allowing just six offensive touchdowns in eight games.”

Seven of Indiana's eight wins this season have been by two possessions or more. Half of those victories have the Hoosiers winning by complete domination. Curt Cignetti's defense is proving to be an elite group, as the program aims to reach a postseason bid for the first time in school history.

On Saturday, Indiana was able to stifle a UCLA offense that has been red-hot in recent weeks. The Hoosiers managed to hold the Bruins to just 201 yards of total offense. Additionally, the defense recorded three sacks while forcing four punts and three turnovers on the day. On top of that, the first touchdown Cignetti's team scored in the game was a pick-six from linebacker Aiden Fisher.

Indiana will move on to Week 10, where they will take on the Maryland Terrapins. With just four games remaining on the schedule, the Hoosiers are setting themselves up for a potentially great position in the College Football Playoff.