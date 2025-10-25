Indiana football is legit. Head coach Curt Cignetti has compeltely changed the culture of this team, and Indiana looks like they are going to be a powerhouse for years to come.

In a Week 9 battle at home, the Hoosiers are completely dominating the UCLA Bruins. The game is in the 4th quarter and about to end, but Indiana is currently winning 56-6 with the ball.

Fernando Mendoza said SEE YA ✌️@IndianaFootball is absolutely dominating in this one pic.twitter.com/EXtFpEaQHZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

UCLA has only made two field goals in this game as the Hoosiers have scored eight touchdowns. Indiana even has the ball in the red zone at the time of writing.

Hoosiers fans are going wild seeing their team play so well once again.

Ok. I’ll say it. Indiana Football is likely going to change how college football is played. They don’t mess around. They score at will. They’re quick. They’re the best team I’ve seen play this year. The real deal. — Patrick Quinn 🎙📱📺 (@PatrickQuinn07) October 25, 2025

Indiana is the best team in college football. — Marc Lobliner – IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) October 25, 2025

my Indianapolis Colts & Indiana Hoosiers about to win a super bowl and national championship in the same year. God bless Indiana football 🇺🇸🙏 — Alyssa Andrews (@wx_Lyss) October 19, 2025

This Indiana football team is unreal. — Brigette (@Brigette912) October 25, 2025

Indiana football is a MACHINE — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 25, 2025

Late in the 4th quarter, as Indiana was aiming to score their ninth TD of the game, backup QB Alberto Mendoza ended up throwing his first INT of the contest. Not to get confused with the starter Fernando Mendoza.

Curt Cignetti saw this performance coming before the game.

“The crowd gets into the game, the kids get juiced and the momentum swings your way, and a lot of good things happen,” Cignetti said on FOX. “You got to make them happen.”

Indiana fans have to be jumping for joy right now.