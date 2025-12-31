The College Football Playoff continues on New Year's Day, with one of the games being at the Rose Bowl between Alabama and Indiana. Both Kalen DeBoer and Curt Cignetti took questions at a press conference on Wednesday. One of the questions was about the potential weather at the game, and Cignetti did not seem to be concerned.

“You know, if it’s a deluge, that’s one thing. I don’t expect that tomorrow, and I don’t expect it to be a real critical factor in the game, and I don’t see it changing our game plan very much,” Cignetti said at the press conference, according to Zach Osterman of the IndyStar.

This is a 97 percent chance of rain during the Rose Bowl, according to Accuweather.

“Cloudy and cool; periods of rain, some heavy in the morning, followed by a couple of showers in the afternoon; watch for flash flooding,” states the forecast from Accuweather.

It will likely be a rain-filled Rose Bowl, but for a team from Indiana, the weather will not be much of a concern. It should be a low concern for Alabama as well, but Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer did sound more concerned.

“I think you just gotta see what it is in the moment,” DeBoer said on Wednesday morning during the conference. “You know, it could be heavy at times. I don't know. It could be light. You just have to adjust. For us, we haven’t played a lot in those elements this season. You try to prepare in practice with a wet ball and things like that, whether it's snapping the football, catching the football, throwing it, whatever it is. But in the end, you’ve just got to adapt, and we talked about those things on the staff, whether it's offense or defense, it kind of affects how you go about.”

Both teams will have to adjust depending on the rain, but it could affect Alabama more, as rain leads to teams being more conservative and running the ball more. Indiana is 11th in the run this year. They have Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black in the backfield. Hemby has run for 918 yards and six scores, while Black has run for 799 yards and seven scores. Meanwhile, Alabama is 125th in the run. The leading rusher is Jam Miller, who has just 504 yards this year with three scores.

While all focus will be on the match between Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson, if the rain is bad, it will be decided on the ground, which favors Indiana. That explains why Cignetti is not concerned about the weather.