Head coach Curt Cignetti has spent the past few weeks backing up his words with fearless decisions and scoreboard results, from dialing up a late deep shot to finish off Ohio State to pounding the table for Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman case. Indiana’s football team head coach has made it clear he’s not interested in “playing not to lose,” and the sport is starting to reward that mindset in a big way.

As Brett McMurphy noted on X, Cignetti has been named Walter Camp Coach of the Year for the second straight season, becoming the first repeat winner in the award’s 59-year history. That back-to-back honor underlines just how dramatic Indiana’s rise has been under his watch.

The Hoosiers have gone from long-time Big Ten afterthought to unbeaten conference champions with a legitimate argument for the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Cignetti’s refusal to turtle up against Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, choosing a vertical shot instead of a conservative punt, summed up his entire tenure: trust your quarterback, trust your guys, and force the heavyweight on the other sideline to deal with you.

Article Continues Below

Awards voters clearly see the same thing Indiana’s locker room feels. The Walter Camp recognition is not just about creative play calls; it reflects a culture change. Cignetti has sold a belief that Indiana should expect to win against brands like Oregon and Ohio State, not merely survive them, and his players have responded with a level of poise that matches his aggression.

Indiana’s rise has also turned Fernando Mendoza into a national figure. On RGIII’s Outta Pocket podcast, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed raved about Mendoza after training with him in the offseason, calling him a quirky, dry-humor guy with “Michael Scott” energy from The Office and a game worthy of Heisman finalist status. Reed pointed to Mendoza’s efficiency, leadership, and knack for big moments as the backbone of Indiana’s best season in school history.

Between a Heisman-level quarterback, a program-defining Big Ten title, and now a historic Walter Camp repeat, Cignetti’s resume is starting to look like more than just a hot streak. It reads like the foundation of a new power, built on conviction, calculated risks, and a coach who clearly has no interest in backing down from anyone.