The Florida football program hired Jon Sumrall to replace Billy Napier after he flamed out in Gainesville. The Gators have a rich history and are trying to get back to national prominence. Sumrall brings in a different mindset because he has a defensive background, but he has had success everywhere he has been. Offense thrives in Florida, and one big key will be if DJ Lagway stays.

Sumrall appeared on Wednesday's episode of “Wake Up Barstool” and was explicitly asked about DJ Lagway, given the potential he has shown and the fact that he has not yet reached it. Sumrall sidestepped the question and did not address Lagway by name, but he did say that, given the nature of college football now, there will be players who end up transferring. He said it will be based on conversations they have with each player and will be case-by-case because of that.

“Well, you just have to have open, honest conversations with everybody,” Sumrall said. “And no matter who it is. And so, as we work through those conversations, some guys will stay, some guys, you’re not going to be 100% on retention. I’m not going to be specific publicly on each guy, but like some guys may want to look elsewhere. Some guys may want to stay. It’s just the world we live in. So we’ve got to do what’s best for the University of Florida, we got a lot of good players here. We need to keep a lot of them. There will be a guy or two who will probably move on.”

It is understandable why Sumrall would not want to get into specifics because the transfer portal has not opened yet. Still, it was not exactly a significant endorsement over Lagway either. It could also mean that Lagway has already made a decision, and Sumrall did not want to say either way yet.

Lagway's talent and potential ceiling are undeniable. The physical tools are there, with the Florida native sitting at 6-feet-3 and weighing 247 pounds. He is also a former five-star recruit out of high school from the 2024 recruiting class.