Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed had plenty to say during his recent appearance on Outta Pocket with RGIII, the podcast hosted by former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III and his wife, Grete.

While much of the conversation centered on the Heisman Trophy, College Football Playoff, and Reed’s future with the Aggies, he also took time to highlight Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, one of the breakout stars of the 2025 season.

Reed was asked to share his thoughts on the year’s top performers and who he felt belonged in the Heisman Trophy finalist group. In response, he offered unexpected but sincere praise for Mendoza, explaining that the two trained together over the summer and built a strong connection.

“I like Mendoza. I like Fernando. I love that guy,” Reed said. “I trained with him in the summer. He’s funny. You can see it in the interviews, he’s a little bit of a quirky guy. He has dry humor. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen The Office. That’s one of my favorite shows. Michael Scott, he just has that type of humor to him.”

The comparison quickly turned heads, especially given Mendoza’s viral reputation this season. His emotional Big Ten Championship postgame interview, delivered directly into the camera with a level of intensity not often shown in those settings, only amplified the discussion.

It wasn’t the first time he showcased that personality, either. Mendoza went viral last season after California’s rivalry win over Stanford, displaying the same emotional, slightly chaotic charm that has endeared him to Hoosiers fans. Mendoza’s on-field resume backs up the spotlight. He was officially named a Heisman Trophy finalist on Monday night after orchestrating Indiana’s best season in program history.

The former California transfer completed almost 72 percent of his passes for 2,980 yards and totaled 33 touchdowns while leading Indiana to wins over playoff-bound Oregon and Ohio State. His MVP performance in the 13-10 Big Ten title win secured the school’s first conference championship since 1967.

Reed, meanwhile, confirmed on the podcast that he plans to return to Texas A&M in 2026 as he prepares for the Aggies’ playoff matchup with Miami on December 20.

As Mendoza heads to New York for the Heisman ceremony and Indiana continues chasing more historic milestones, his growing national profile, “quirky” humor and all, suggest this may only be the beginning of his rise.