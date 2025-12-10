As the coaching carousel moves, universities get worried that when a coach takes a new job, they may take their current players with them. That was the worry with Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, and the reason Kiffin is not coaching in the College Football Playoffs. Jon Sumrall will be coaching in the CFP with his current team, Tulane. Appearing on Wake Up Barstool, Sumrall addressed recruiting players from Tulane to Florida.

” I’ve told the team at Tulane I will not talk to them about going into the portal at all. If any guy goes in the portal, and they’re good enough to play here than I’ll recruit them. But I’ll have zero conversations. I didn’t steal one commit from Tulane to Florida. We signed 14 dudes at Tulane last week with no head coach in place for 2026. We signed 18 here at Florida. I flipped zero commitments to Florida,” Sumrall said on the morning show.

Florida actually kept most of their class together, losing just one recruit since the team let go of Billy Napier. Meanwhile, Tulane also kept most of its class together, as Sumrall exited that program. The new Florida coach also talked more about player movement.

“If we’ve got a player on our roster at Tulane, who goes in the portal that’s good enough to play here, I’m going to call him, but I will recruit zero of them to go into the portal,” the coach said, addressing bringing players in from Tulane to Florida.

His comments were met with praise from the cast of Wake Up Barstool. With the group calling it refreshing, and doing business the right way. There is always the possibility that a player enters the portal from Tulane, and while Tulane is a CFP team, most players on the roster are not likely candidates to be targets by Florida.

Sumrall was a major domino of a crazy coaching cycle in college football. He will coach at least one more game at Tulane, though. Tulane faces Ole Miss on December 20 in the first round of the playoffs.