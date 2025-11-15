The No. 2 ranked Indiana Hoosiers football team enters Week 12 unbeaten, but may be without one of its top offensive weapons. Senior wide receiver Elijah Sarratt has been listed as doubtful for today’s matchup vs. the Wisconsin Badgers as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered two weeks ago.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday morning, reporting that Sarratt’s status remains in doubt but that the standout receiver is trending toward a return later this month.

“Sources: Indiana star wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (hamstring) is doubtful today against Wisconsin. With Indiana having a bye next week, he’s on track for a return against Purdue on Nov. 28. Sarratt injured the hamstring against Maryland and missed the Penn State game last week.”

Sarratt will miss his second straight game after sitting out Indiana’s 27-24 road win at Penn State last weekend. The move appears to be a strategic one by head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers’ staff, prioritizing their star receiver’s health as the team looks to finish off a historic season.

Article Continues Below

The absence of the 6-foot-2 receiver is significant, as he leads the team with 45 receptions for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns through nine games. The timing, however, benefits Indiana, with a bye week following today’s matchup. That schedule gives the senior two full weeks to recover before a potential return in the regular-season finale against Purdue on Nov. 28.

Even without Sarratt, the 10-0 Hoosiers enter as heavy favorites against a struggling Wisconsin team. The Badgers sit at 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play, while Indiana looks to stay perfect behind Heisman hopeful quarterback Fernando Mendoza and wideout Omar Cooper Jr.

With Cignetti guiding the Hoosiers through the best season in program history, the team’s careful handling of Sarratt’s recovery reflects a championship-driven mindset — one centered on finishing 2025 with a perfect record and a College Football Playoff berth.