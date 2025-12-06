The Charlotte Hornets were desperate to break free from the losing column, and Tidjane Salaun rose as the unlikely hero by erupting for a career-high that completely reshaped the night. The forward powered the Hornets’ 111-86 win over the Toronto Raptors, lifting Charlotte to 7-16 and snapping a stretch where they had won only three of their last ten. Salaun came off the bench and poured in 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 5-of-6 from deep, adding three rebounds and a +18 in 22 minutes. For someone averaging 6.6 points this season, the leap felt loud.

Tidjane Salaun said the performance started with belief. “It’s just about confidence,” he explained. “When I’m confident, I feel like I can be the best player, but that’s also because my teammates trust me and we have this great spirit and energy with each other.” The Hornets needed conviction, and he supplied it possession after possession.

A Hornets showing that changes the conversation

The Raptors are now at 15-9 and still holding the No. 3 spot in the East. After losing to the Lakers, this matchup against the lowly Hornets should have been a reset. Instead, the Raptors absorbed a second straight hit as the Hornets controlled tempo, spacing, and every shooting window Salaun created.

He credited the coaching staff for the foundation behind nights like this. “We have a high-character group because we don’t want to lose every time—we want to win, but also play the right way,” Salaun said. “That’s what the coach has been teaching us for the past year. Without this type of coach and the spirit we’ve built, we can’t play like this or with each other on the court.”

The Hornets walked away with a needed win, and Tidjane Salaun walked away with a career-high that felt like the start of something bigger. If this is the version that keeps emerging, how far can Charlotte climb?