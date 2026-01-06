There is no more impressive coaching job in the country than what Curt Cignetti has done with the Indiana football program. In two seasons, Cignetti has the Hoosiers on the cusp of winning a national title in only two seasons. He also helped Mendoza walk away with the Heisman Trophy and the potential to be the top overall pick in the NFL Draft. The question is, would he want to jump to the NFL?

On the most recent episode of “The Dan Patrick Show,” former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum floated the idea of the Las Vegas Raiders bringing in Curt Cignetti and Fernando Mendoza as a package deal. Tannenbaum admits that, while there is a long history of college coaches struggling at the NFL level, he would trust Cignetti given his success wherever he has been.

Tannenbaum said, “If you get Fernando Mendoza, and in my opinion, someone like Curt Cignetti, who I think would be a fascinating hire, that could be truly transformational. So we’ll see how that goes.”

The idea shocked Dan Patrick at first, but Tannenbaum explained that Cignetti seems different, and he thinks he could see him succeeding, especially with Mendoza again under center.

It is worth noting that Cignetti signed a new, multi-year deal with the Hoosiers mid-season, and if he decides to leave, he has a $15 million buyout for any other job, including the NFL.

The Raiders are in desperate need of a culture change just as much as they are in need of a major roster upgrade. One of the best coaches who could change that culture is Curt Cignetti, because he's done it before.

Cignetti's stock has never been higher than it is now. However, he has never worked in the NFL and has only two seasons of experience leading a program at the Power conference level. However, his stock's never going to be higher than it is right now, with the Hoosiers one win away from reaching the national championship game for the first time in school history.