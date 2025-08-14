Indiana football hasn't produced a day one or even second day NFL Draft selection in seven seasons. Fernando Mendoza rises as the best shot to end that streak. With Todd McShay calling him a first rounder for the 2026 session.

The former Cal quarterback arrived to Bloomington as a massive college football transfer portal addition. The longtime draft analyst McShay believed Mendoza is first round material.

Where does The Ringer draft analyst McShay believe Mendoza will fall? Ironically, he's calling for Mendoza to eventually succeed a familiar legend from Cal.

“Aaron Rodgers is a one-year solution, and sixth-round pick Will Howard looks more like a good career backup than the quarterback of the future,” McShay said of the Pittsburgh Steelers' current QB room. “Mendoza isn’t there yet, but I saw a lot of positives—including a snappy release, excellent touch, and a plus arm—in his tape this summer.”



McShay plugs Mendoza landing at No. 15 to the Steelers.

What other QBs join Indiana's Fernando Mendoza in 1st round?

A quartet of signal-callers all leave before selection No. 16, including Mendoza.

McShay doesn't place heavily hyped Texas QB Arch Manning in his mock draft. Cade Klubnik of Clemson rises as McShay's early top pick. Klubnik would become the first No. 1 pick out of Clemson since Trevor Lawrence in 2021.

Garrett Nussmeier of LSU (No. 4 to New York Jets) and LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina (No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders) go after Klubnik. But Mendoza ends one notable skid on IU's side.

The Hoosiers haven't produced a first round selection since 1994. Wide receiver Thomas Lewis landed at 24th overall to the New York Giants. He went on to catch 74 career passes for 1,032 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

Mendoza is generating hype for the surprise 2024 College Football Playoff team. He's rises as the Big Ten's fourth-best QB this fall. Head coach Curt Cignetti already won with transfer Kurtis Rourke, who's now with the San Francisco 49ers. Cignetti will aim to replicate last season's stunning success with a QB labeled with first round potential.