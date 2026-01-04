Indiana football just keeps winning. They are coming off a rout of Alabama at the Rose Bowl, and are preparing to face Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. The team also just got a major win in the College Football Transfer Portal, bringing in a star wide receiver from Michigan State.

Nick Marsh, coming off his sophomore season at Michigan State, has committed to Indiana, according to Hayes Facett of On3Sports.

Marsh was a highly coveted player in the transfer portal. The former four-star prospect out of high school was ranked as the 24th best player in the transfer portal and the seventh best receiver according to 247Sports. The Michigan native is coming off a second straight stellar season. He brought in 53 receptions for 662 yards and found the endzone six times. He now has 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine scores in his college career.

Indiana needed to find a receiver to replace Elijah Surratt, who will be graduating and out of eligibility following this season. Surrrat has hauled in 55 receptions for 727 yards and 13 touchdowns this year, including touchdowns in the Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl. Marsh will be the expected replacement of Surratt for Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers. The wideout will also have two years of eligibility remaining as he heads to Indiana.

Article Continues Below

This was not the only win that Indiana got in the transfer portal on Sunday. Safety Preston Zachman will also be joining the Hoosiers, according to Zach Browning of On3. He is coming in from Wisconsin and will have one year of eligibility left. Zachman played in just three games before suffering an injury against Alabama in September, cutting his season short.

The safety had been a key contributor for Wisconsin, coming away with 125 tackles, eight pass breakups, and seven interceptions in his college career so far.

Indiana is now the clear favorite to win the national title, but it first needs to knock off Oregon for a second time this season. While the staff continues to prepare for their next game, they will also look to keep winning in the transfer portal.