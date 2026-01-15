The success of Indiana football has won hearts across the country. On Jan. 19, they will be playing for the National Championship against Miami.

As the Hoosiers prepare to go for the ultimate prize, one of their biggest fans, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, stands in amazement. He specifically celebrated head coach Curt Cignetti for his approach and personality, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

Schwarber, an Indiana alum, can't believe that they have bragging rights over other prominent programs.

“I saw that clip of him on the basketball court,” Schwarber tells USA TODAY Sports, “and I’m saying, “OK, pump the brakes here buddy! Pump the breaks! We didn’t fare well in the Big Ten when I was I there, and historically haven’t played well. Now you’re going to call out Purdue and Michigan and Ohio State?”

“When you’re an athlete, that’s the mindset you have to have,” says Schwarber, the finest baseball player to come out of IU, going onto become a three-time All-Star slugger, two-time home run champion and World Series champ. “I’ve never walked onto the baseball field and not think I’m going to win, no matter who you’re facing. If you do that, what’s the point?

Furthermore, Schwarber also credited Cignetti for having the “cojones” to tell it like it is without holding back.

“That’s the mindset (Cignetti) had, and he had the cojones to say it out loud. He got everyone fired up right away, got everyone in he right frame of mind, and set his sights at the highest level.’’

Article Continues Below

Overall, Cignetti isn't the one to show too much emotion. His John Wayne-like stoicism has made him an endearing figure.

Kyle Schwarber left quite the impression at Indiana

Schwarber was the big man on campus from 2012 to 2014. During those seasons, he led Hoosier baseball to its first College World Series in 2013.

Additionally, he became a two-time All-American in 2013 and 2014. Plus, Schwarber helped lead the Hoosiers to two Big Ten regular-season titles and two Big Ten conference titles.

Altogether, he finished with 238 hits, 40 home runs, 182 runs, and a .607 slugging average.