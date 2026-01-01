The Iowa Hawkeyes capped their 2025 season with a statement win and a pointed message after knocking off No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores 34-27 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31. While the on-field result mattered, what followed on social media made the victory resonate even louder across college football.

In the wake of the win, Iowa’s social media team wasted no time leaning into the broader postseason narrative surrounding the SEC. Using the conference’s well-known slogan, “It just means more,” the Hawkeyes posted a celebratory graphic on X, formerly Twitter, featuring postgame photos, a clear jab at a league that has struggled mightily this bowl season.

It just means more. pic.twitter.com/GG3BboQgtj — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

The game itself was defined by Iowa’s physicality, particularly on defense. The Hawkeyes controlled the opening quarter and struck first after a punishing 44-yard run by quarterback Mark Gronowski set up a short touchdown by running back Kamari Moulton. That early momentum never fully faded.

Article Continues Below

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia spent much of the afternoon under siege. Iowa recorded four sacks in the first half alone, with Karson Sharar and Ethan Hurkett each bringing Pavia down twice. The Commodores’ offense was largely neutralized before halftime, managing just 110 passing yards and a mere eight rushing yards in the opening two quarters.

Offensively, Iowa leaned on balance and timely execution. Gronowski earned MVP honors with his steady play, while Reece Vanderzee powered through for a tough first-half touchdown.

Freshman tight end DJ Vonnahme also made his presence felt in his first career bowl game, racking up an impressive 146 receiving yards. Kicker Drew Stevens added two key field goals to keep the Hawkeyes in control.

For Iowa, the victory snapped a two-game bowl losing streak and served as a fitting send-off for its senior class. The social media trolling may grab attention, but the bigger takeaway is that the Hawkeyes backed it up on the field — and head into the offseason with momentum, confidence, and one last laugh at the SEC’s expense.