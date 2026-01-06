Iowa State football continued reshaping its roster Monday by landing a veteran offensive lineman through the transfer portal. The Cyclones added experience and size to the trenches with the commitment of former Oklahoma lineman Jake Taylor.

The move reflects an aggressive transfer portal approach under new head coach Jimmy Rogers. Taylor arrives after four seasons in Norman and brings SEC-tested experience to a Big 12 offensive line undergoing transition. The Cyclones football program identified offensive line depth as a priority entering the offseason.

On3Sports’ Pete Nakos shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the commitment by the offensive tackle and crediting Rivals' and On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett.

“Oklahoma offensive lineman Jake Taylor has committed to Iowa State, @Hayesfawcett3 and I have learned for @On3sports.”

Taylor joins the Cyclones after injuries interrupted the latter portion of his career with the Sooners. He earned a starting role at right tackle during the 2024 season before injuries limited him to four games. He did not appear during the 2025 campaign, prompting a fresh start via the transfer portal.

When healthy, Taylor profiles as a potential contributor along Iowa State’s offensive line. At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, he offers the size and strength needed to compete weekly in the Big 12. His experience against elite competition adds value to a young unit.

The addition also provides flexibility for the Cyclones as the staff evaluates depth and development during spring practices. Taylor’s presence allows younger linemen time to develop without being rushed into major roles.

The commitment marks another step in Rogers’ roster overhaul. Iowa State has emphasized adding veterans with Power Five experience, and the tackle fits that blueprint. The staff views his experience as valuable not only on game days but also in practice, where his presence can accelerate development, improve competition, and reinforce physical standards along the line.

For the Cyclones, the signing represents calculated upside. If healthy, Taylor could help stabilize the offensive line. Even if injuries persist, his experience raises the standard in the room as Iowa State football continues building toward the future.