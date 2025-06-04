Kansas football quarterback Jalon Daniels got a critical injury update a few months after receiving a knee procedure. The Jayhawks have become relevant again under head coach Lance Leipold. The decorated, six-time national champion in Division III is now going into his fifth season in Lawrence. Last year's team entered 2024 with expectations of potentially contending for a Big 12 title.

Unfortunately, the Jayhawks could not recover from a 1-5 start to reach a third straight bowl game. That being said, Kansas football finished the season on fire, which included a three-game winning streak over top 20 teams. Now the program has its quarterback returning with the goal of posting a major bounce-back year. Daniels had a minor knee surgery in early February, and according to his head coach, he has recovered successfully and is poised for potentially his best season yet. Leopold gave this update in an interview with On3's Sam Gillenwater.

“Yeah, you know, he’s right on schedule. He’s doing everything. Trent Carter, our trainer who does an outstanding job, told me about three weeks ago that he saw Jalon throwing the ball as well as he’s seen him. He was throwing with Emmanuel Henderson. He said I don’t know how far he threw it, like 70 to 75 yards in the air. He goes, of all the years I’ve worked with Jalon, he goes I don’t know if I’ve seen Jalon throw the ball that far.”

Kansas football has an intriguing schedule in 2025. The Jayhawks will open with three nonconference matchups. After two straight home games against Fresno State and Wagner, this year's squad will travel to Missouri. That game gives this program an opportunity to pad its resume with a quality out-of-conference victory. Then comes the Big 12 slate, and this is where Kansas can capitalize on its good fortunes.

Lance Leipold's team will avoid playing the two preseason favorites in the conference, Arizona State and BYU. In addition, the Jayhawks will face one of the other preseason contenders, Kansas State, at home. Overall, there are a lot of reasons for optimism with this program. Kansas football has stability at the quarterback position and added several talented players over the offseason, giving it to post its first double-digit winning season since 2007.