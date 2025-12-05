The injury woes of the Golden State Warriors continued on Thursday in their one-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, 99-98, after Draymond Green was forced to exit the game due to a foot injury.

Green left the contest with 4:29 left in the second quarter and did not return. He finished with three points, three rebounds, and one block in nine minutes of action.

The Warriors played without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, who are dealing with a quad contusion and a knee injury, respectively. Now, the team might have to shelve Green as well.

“Draymond (was) leaving the arena in a walking boot. He said he already had the MRI. He’s going to see how it responds to treatment in the next couple days,” reported NBA reporter Nick Friedell.

Losing the 35-year-old Green would be another blow to the Warriors, who are already struggling to find consistency. They fell to 11-12 after the bitter defeat to Philadelphia.

It's no secret that Green is the vocal leader of Golden State, and his presence on the floor is very much needed amid their difficult stretch.

If Green, Curry, and Butler will be sidelined in their upcoming games, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield will need to pick up the scoring slack for the Warriors.

Many were worried about the roster even before the season began because of its aging core. Now, it seems like the bodies of the starry trio are slowly breaking down.

Fans will be eager to monitor the health of Green, Curry, and Butler in the next few days.