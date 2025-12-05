The Los Angeles Lakers witnessed a rare, historic moment on the side of LeBron James. The NBA legend watched his 10-point streak snap against the Toronto Raptors Thursday. But still became part of a moment where the “basketball Gods” intervened as JJ Redick put it.

James handed the ball to Rui Hachimura instead with time wilting away inside Crypto Arena. Hachimura delivered the game-winning points in beating the Eastern Conference foe 123-120.

Yet for James, it marked the first time in 18 years that he struggled to score double digits (James ended with eight). He did dish out 11 assists, including the game-deciding pass that allowed Hachimura to become the night's hero.

Redick saw it more as heaven opening up for James and the Lakers.

“The Basketball Gods, if you do it the right way, tend to reward you,” Redick joked via Lakers Spectrum reporter Mike Trudell.

Who else stepped up for Lakers in front of JJ Redick, LeBron James?

James became selfless in trying to get his teammates more involved.

Hachimura ended with 12 points in 35 minutes of action. He nailed two long range threes with the second one deciding the game. But he wasn't the major highlight of the evening for the purple and gold.

Austin Reeves dropped an astonishing 44 points on 13-of-21 shooting from field goal range. That included banking five three-pointers and finishing with 10 assists for the double-double.

Deandre Ayton added 17 for Los Angeles while Jake LaRavia (14) and Nick Smith Jr. (12) were the last Lakers to reach double figures in scoring. But the “basketball Gods” allowed James to still find a new way to play finisher — by dishing the biggest assist of the night.