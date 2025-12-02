Kentucky football is bringing back a Bluegrass State native home to lead the Wildcats. After firing Mark Stoops following a 13-season run, Will Stein is stepping in at Lexington.

He'll leave his post as Oregon offensive coordinator — where he ignited Dante Moore this season and molded Dillon Gabriel plus Bo Nix into NFL-caliber quarterbacks. Though he told Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals that Kentucky is home.

“Growing up in Kentucky and sitting in the stands at UK games as a kid, I could only dream of one day leading the Wildcats,” Stein said. “This is truly a dream come true.”

He returns as a Louisville native plus a former grad assistant or the rival Cardinals. But now he'll energize the Southeastern Conference program.

What Will Stein is walking into at Kentucky

The 36-year-old is leaving one of the more high-profile programs in the country at Eugene. Oregon heads to the College Football Playoffs at 11-1 in all likelihood. Stein is planning to remain in his OC duties through the postseason per multiple reports.

Stein is bringing a high-powered spread and pro style offense to Lexington. His system is built off simple reads, exploiting mismatches, and being playmaker focused. Oregon ranked third among Big Ten offenses with averaging 465.2 yards a game (higher than Ohio State). Stein pulled off wonders with the transfer QB Moore — throwing 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns and taking six picks.

Kentucky is replacing the most successful head coach in program history. He won 82 total games at a place rich in basketball prestige — including producing eight bowl trips (school record).

However, UK went 3-13 in SEC play the last two seasons. Kentucky clearly wants a guy who can compete with the conference heavyweights. Stein comes over having CFP experience and winning the 2024 Big Ten title with Dan Lanning and company. He now has college football recruiting moves to dive into to start December as well as dip into the portal.