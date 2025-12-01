Kentucky football surfaced as the sixth different Southeastern Conference program to make a coaching change. And the Wildcats' decision comes 24 hours after Mark Stoops refused to walk away.

UK ends up firing Stoops — ending his 13-season run at Lexington Sunday. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel first reported the departure.

The Wildcats shot to bowl contention by season four of the Stoops era. He previously went 2-10 and 5-7 twice before producing a 7-6 campaign in 2016. That started a school-record eight straight bowl appearances.

Stoops, however, failed to produce an Southeastern Conference champion and delivered just one 10-win season in a loaded SEC. Worse, his UK teams went 3-13 the last two seasons in conference play.

Stoops hit shaky ground at UK following the Georgia loss. He also got the Wildcats to put a scare on Texas before losing in overtime. Yet the 41-point blowout loss to rival Louisville Saturday became the final straw.

Who could replace Mark Stoops at Kentucky?

The next head coach must replace the school's winningest head coach ever with a 72-80 record. Meanwhile, the school must deal with his massive $38 million buyout according to Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals.

Before the Stoops decision, four different SEC schools fired its head coach: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and LSU. Ole Miss briefly rose as the fifth opening after Lane Kiffin bolted for LSU — but since got filled by defensive coordinator Jeff Golding. Kentucky also joined Michigan State as programs that canned its head coach Sunday. Except MSU targeted former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald and tabbed him as head coach.

As for who takes over for Stoops, the next HC can know that he can win at a place steeped in basketball tradition. UK's last three head coaches all produced bowl teams.

Unfortunately the Wildcats will miss on bringing back alumnus Jon Sumrall, who's off to Florida. But G.J. Kinne of Texas State has come up in conversations as one ready for a power conference leap. He's delivered three straight bowl runs with the Bobcats and delivered a 12-2 season in 2022 at Incarnate Word.

Kentucky can also pursue Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, who's one of the top names available still. He happens to be a Louisville native. Or can get even bolder and try to pursue Brian Kelly.