The LSU Tigers may be without one of their most important offensive linemen this weekend, as starting center Braelin Moore has been given a questionable injury designation ahead of the team’s SEC opener against Florida.

Moore, a Virginia Tech transfer and the anchor of LSU’s rebuilt offensive line, suffered a high ankle sprain on his left leg during the first snap of Saturday night’s 23–7 win over Louisiana Tech. He was rolled up on during a run play, left the field, and later returned to the sideline in street clothes and a walking boot.

In his LSU debut against Clemson in Week 1, Moore played all 70 offensive snaps and helped the Tigers’ front limit the Tigers to just one sack. That performance earned him SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors and showed why he’s considered a critical protector for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Moore briefly attempted warm-up snaps in the second quarter against Louisiana Tech but did not return. According to multiple reports, he will be evaluated in practice this week to determine his availability for the Gators matchup.

LSU is already dealing with another key injury on offense. Starting tight end Trey’Dez Green, who caught a touchdown in the Week 1 win over Clemson, is also expected to miss Saturday’s game after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter. While Green’s injury is not season-ending, his absence removes a reliable red-zone target from Nussmeier’s arsenal.

Kickoff for LSU’s home game against Florida is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Tigers are 2–0 for the first time since 2019 and have won five of their last six meetings with the Gators, though Florida earned a victory in Gainesville last season.