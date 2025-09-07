Florida football sustained the biggest upset loss of Saturday in falling 18-16 to USF. Now the Gators faced losing a recruit to the Bulls after the game.

Class of 2026 commit Javarii Luckas claimed to Corey Bender of On3/Rivals that USF contacted him following the upset. How did the 6-foot-5 tackle respond to the surprise contact?

“It doesn’t really do nothing to be honest,” Luckas said to Bender. “It really just shows they are a decent team this year. One coach from there texted me after the game asking if I enjoyed the game…”

He shared an honest reaction to when USF reached out to him.

“I honestly thought it was funny. I started laughing,” Luckas replied.

How locked in is Florida commit after USF loss?

Following big upsets, many across the nation wonder if this would impact the college football recruiting class at the losing school.

Billy Napier already received his biggest loss of the season in falling to a previous unranked team. Fans wondered what his contract buyout is at Florida. But Napier can breathe a slight sigh of relief that Luckas isn't planning to bolt from the 2026 class.

“The loss doesn’t mean anything. I’m still committed and locked in with Florida,” Luckas said.

He also detailed his emotions on the loss.

“I honestly thought we were going to win. It came down to a kick and I did not expect that to happen,” Luckas said. “When he made the field goal, I was just shocked.”

But the Belle Glade, Florida native pointed out how costly penalties costed Florida the game. Brendan Bett delivered the biggest one during a spitting incident. Officials tossed Bett from the game. Which occurred during the final drive for USF before hitting the 20-yard walk-off field goal.

Luckas stars for Glades Central High. He landed eight total offers before shutting down his recruitment early. He chose the Gators on June 16 and joined a fast-growing '26 class.

Luckas remains on board in Gainesville. Except Florida is now unranked while the Bulls made their top 25 debut at No. 18 in the AP poll.