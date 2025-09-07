LSU football took a tough blow in Week 2 when starting center Braelin Moore left the game early with an injury. After dominating in the Tigers’ season opener and earning SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, Moore’s hot start has unfortunately hit a roadblock.

The injury happened on the very first snap of LSU’s matchup with Louisiana Tech. Moore limped off the field and did not return in the first half. At first, there was some hope he could shake it off. But when he emerged from the locker room for the second half, the update wasn’t good.

Shea Dixon of On3 reported that Moore was back on the sidelines without his jersey or pads, walking boot on his foot. That sight all but confirmed LSU would have to finish the night without its anchor in the middle.

It’s a brutal turn for a player who just broke out on the national stage. Moore was a big reason why LSU’s offensive line controlled the opener. Losing him this quickly is tough timing for a group already under a lot of pressure.

Centers don’t get much glory, but they’re absolutely vital. They call protections, snap with consistency, and keep the offense on schedule. Moore had been doing that at a high level for Brian Kelly’s squad, and now LSU has to regroup. Especially if they want to do good justice to Lee Corso's Championship prediction.

Backup linemen rotated into the lineup to help fill the void, but losing the starting center is never a seamless adjustment. Chemistry on the offensive line builds through repetition. Shuffling players around midgame always leads to challenges.

The bigger question is how long Moore will be out. LSU hasn’t offered an official timeline, though a walking boot often points to something more than a tweak. With SEC play right around the corner, fans have to hope it’s not a long-term setback. Kelly and his staff will likely update Moore’s status later this week, but it’s safe to say LSU is holding its breath.

For now, the Tigers just have to rally. The offense still has plenty of firepower, but missing a leader like Moore in the trenches makes everything harder. LSU has the depth to adjust in the short term, but the long-term ceiling depends on getting its center healthy again.