NFL training camp is kicking off, and that means the regular season is just around the corner. The Kansas City Chiefs were finally dethroned as champions by the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is tons of talent even outside of those two cities. So who are the 50 best NFL players for the 2025 season?

50. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, TE

Travis Kelce was still viewed as the best tight end in football heading into last year. A down season has led to him being supplanted in that regard and forces him down the Top 50 NFL player rankings this year. Even so, don't count out a return to form in what could be Kelce's last season before retirement.

He is arguably the best tight end of all time, and the Kansas City Chiefs will, as always, compete for the Super Bowl. Kelce has 1,004 career receptions for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns. He will be 36 years old next season, though, and his 823 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 were the lowest of his career since his rookie season when he only played one game.

Fans have almost undervalued Kelce's 2024 performance, though. He still had 97 catches and helped the Chiefs to their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons. The Chiefs' receiving corps will be healthier, though, so he might not have to carry as big a burden this year. However, a suspension could be forthcoming for Rashee Rice.

49. Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos, Edge

The Denver Broncos were revitalized and made the postseason last season for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50. Quarterback Bo Nix's big rookie year played a part in that, but it was still their elite defense that led the way.

Nik Bonitto uses speed to get after the quarterback, and it resulted in 13.5 sacks. He also had an affinity for making highlight plays last season. Bonitto had a 70-yard pick-six and a 50-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

48. Zach Allen, Denver Broncos, DT

The Broncos' defense was full of unheralded and underappreciated studs. In addition to Bonitto, Zach Allen doesn't get the credit that he deserves. Allen was dominant in both run support and when pressuring the quarterback. He has a great motor and earned Second Team All-Pro honors last season.

47. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB

Baker Mayfield – after looking like a fringe draft bust after being selected first overall in 2018 – has been too dominant since becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneer not to rank among the best players in the NFL. Mayfield played for three teams before landing in Tampa Bay, but he has made the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons with the Buccaneers.

Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2023, and he blew those numbers out of the water with 4,500 yards and 41 scores last season. The swagger and competitiveness that got him drafted first overall are translating to production with the Buccaneers.

46. Brian Branch, Detroit Lions, S

The Detroit Lions' offense was a well-oiled machine last season, but their defense was bitten by the injury bug. Brian Branch burst onto the scene in his sophomore season and kept the unit afloat, though. Quarterbacks targeted the young safety often as he was thrown at 84 times.

The Alabama product made opponents pay, though, as he had 16 passes defended and four interceptions. Branch carried the load in run support, too, evidenced by his 109 combined tackles. Branch will become more of a household name if he continues to improve.

45. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR

Mike Evans is getting older, but he can't ever be counted out. Evans is good for 1,000 yards every year, literally. The receiver who has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers went for over 1,000 yards for the 11th straight season last year. Jerry Rice, the greatest receiver of all time, is the only other player who has done that. Evans will surely be motivated to surpass Rice this season.

44. Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans, CB

Derek Stingley was underwhelming and injury-prone in each of his first two seasons after being made the No. 3 overall pick in 2022. He started to live up to his potential last season, though. Stingley made First Team All-Pro after allowing just 47.1% of balls thrown his way to be completed.

43. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, OT

Tristan Wirfs would rank much higher on this list if he weren't expected to miss the start of the season because of arthroscopic surgery on his knee. The Bucs mishandled the injury and waited too long to get their blindside protector fixed up. When healthy, though, Wirfs is certainly one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Wirfs has played a big part in Mayfield's breakout.

42. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers, LB

Fred Warner is considered by many to be the best off-ball linebacker in the NFL. He is coming off his fourth First Team All-Pro season and his fourth consecutive year with 130-plus tackles.

Warner is a run-and-chase linebacker who has long been the leader of what is usually an impressive San Francisco 49ers defensive unit. The team lost a lot of talent this offseason, though, so they may rely on Warner even more than normal.

41. Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams, Edge

Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse only compiled 4.5 sacks, but that doesn't tell the full story of how dominant he was as a pass rusher. He had 33 pressures and was constantly making opposing quarterbacks' lives hard.

40. Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens, LB

The Baltimore Ravens have historically been known to have dominant middle linebackers. Roquan Smith has been a First Team All-Pro in all three of his seasons leading the team in the middle of their defense. Smith can do it all from his off-ball spot. He can plug running lanes, get after the passer, and drop back into coverage.

39. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles, OT

Year in and year out, the Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Jordan Mailata is the team's left tackle. The tush push is still unstoppable, and Saquon Barkley ran for 2,000-plus yards last season. Mailata, a former rugby player, is a big reason why the team has so much success in the trenches.

38. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, WR

Puka Nacua had arguably the best rookie receiving season ever in 2023. His 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards were both rookie records. Nacua took a step back in year two, but that could be pinned on injuries. With Cooper Kupp now playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Nacau will be in line for plenty of targets, and he should return to his rookie form or better.

37. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, QB

Justin Herbert threw for 14,089 yards and 94 touchdowns over the course of his first three seasons. It looked like he had the potential to be a top-three signal-caller in the league, but his numbers have regressed significantly over the last two years.

Even so, Herbert has tons of talent. Jim Harbaugh instilled more of a winning culture and helped improve the running game and offensive line in his first season as coach, and those factors could help Herbert get to truly elite status. Development from Ladd McConkey and the draft selection of Tre Harris will help, too. However, the retirement of Mike Williams hurts the receiver depth.

36. Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens, S

Kyle Hamilton's versatility is what makes him so great. He can line up in the box and battle with the big boys, but he can also roam deep down the field as a free safety. Hamilton is bigger than the average safety, and he has used his physically imposing stature and his violent style of play to become arguably the best player at his position in the NFL.

35. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers, OT

Trent Williams is entering his 15th season. While he did get better in his 30s, he can't perform like the best offensive tackle in the league forever. Williams is 36 years old, but he likely has enough left in the tank for one or two more really good seasons.

34. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, WR

Jalen Hurts has tons of weapons to feed the football to. A.J. Brown is the Eagles' best receiver. He is arguably the best yards-after-catch receiver in the NFL. His thick/athletic frame and explosive play style are the perfect pairing opposite a receiver like DeVonta Smith, who has reliable hands and precise route running.

33. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans, QB

C.J. Stroud had somewhat of a sophomore slump, but he still has the potential to establish himself as a top-five quarterback in the NFL.

Stroud broke or approached all sorts of records as a rookie. He had a rookie record 470-yard performance, became the fifth rookie with 4,000 yards ever, and joined Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only players to ever lead the NFL in passing yards per game and touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Rookie of the Year campaign was succeeded by regression, especially when it came to ball security. The Texans were dealing with injuries at receiver all season long, though. Expect Stroud to make adjustments and play like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in 2025.

32. Brian Thomas, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a receiver second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, although Travis Hunter plays cornerback as well. They had a pretty great rookie receiver last year, too, though. Brian Thomas burst on to the scene as one of the best deep threats in the NFL in his first year. He could improve because defenses will have to give some focus to the 2024 Heisman winner as well.

31. Malik Nabers, New York Giants, WR

The 2024 NFL Draft class had more talent at receiver than arguably any class before it. Two of these pass catchers formed a duo at LSU in college.

Thomas was the fourth of nine receivers taken within the first 34 picks. Malik Nabers wasn't the top pass catcher taken, either. Thomas' 1,282 receiving yards were narrowly more than Nabers' 1,204, but the New York Giants' star was much more productive in terms of receptions.

Nabers caught 109 balls in comparison to Thomas' 87 catches. Both receivers are on rebuilding teams, but they've both brought newfound optimism to the future of their respective franchises.

30. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders, QB

Jayden Daniels burst on to the scene as a rookie, and it resulted in him becoming the Offensive Rookie of the Year. His duel-threat ability kept defensive coordinators up at night. Daniels rushed for 891 yards, which is an all-time rookie quarterback record.

He was plenty capable with the arm, too. The former Heisman winner also set rookie records for points per game (28.5) and completion percentage (69%). Daniels' stellar ability in the clutch, in particular, was impressive for a first-year player. Only time will tell if he is able to avoid the notorious sophomore slump that plagues a lot of young quarterbacks.

29. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions, RB

Jahmyr Gibbs' production is a little limited because he splits carries with David Montgomery. However, the running back tandem strategy keeps Gibbs healthy and fresh, so he tends to break off big runs and punch the ball into the end zone when he gets the ball.

Even with the presence of Montgomery, Gibbs was tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. The Lions' offense is so high-octane that Gibbs should put up big numbers once again, but he is talented enough that he may expand the carry gap between him and his backup this season.

28. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, WR

Again, the Lions' offense is quite talented. They scored a league-leading 33.2 points per game last season. It can be debated about who the best skilled position player on the team is, but the slight edge here goes to Amon-Ra St. Brown over Gibbs. St. Brown never drops passes, which is why he was able to rack up 115 receptions last season.

27. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals, TE

Another young pass catcher, Trey McBride, established himself as one of the best tight ends in the league last season. McBride had 111 catches for 1,146 yards last season, but he only has six touchdowns over three seasons. McBride's ceiling is sky-high. He just needs to be more effective in the red zone.

26. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons, RB

Taking Bijan Robinson down to the turf is a tough task. He has the speed to run by defenders, the elusiveness to evade them when they are close, and the power to run them over when they try to make a tackle. Robinson ranked third in rushing yards with 1,456 last season.

He can also catch passes out of the backfield, and there is a legitimate chance that he can become the best running back in the NFL this season. The only ball carriers ahead of Robinson on this list are all either aging or injury-prone.

25. Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles, DT

Jalen Carter fell in the 2023 NFL Draft because of off-the-field concerns, but he has shown that he was worthy of being selected much higher. Carter is an athletic specimen at 314 pounds. He can plug running holes and create interior pass-rushing pressure.

The Eagles had a rough offseason after winning the Super Bowl, as a number of their best defensive players found new homes. Carter will have to take on an even bigger role as the Eagles try to defend their title.

24. Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs, C

Patrick Mahomes is signed to a 10-year contract worth $450 million, but more on his greatness later. Obviously, protecting their prized possession is a priority for the Chiefs. Their need for good offensive line play has been proven by the fact that their two recent Super Bowl losses were largely because Mahomes was scrambling like a madman.

The team doesn't have to worry about the center position, though, as the man who directly snaps Mahomes the ball in Kansas City is arguably the best center in the league. That player is, of course, Creed Humphrey, the five-year veteran out of Oklahoma.

23. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles, OT

Left tackle is usually considered the more prestigious position along the outside of offensive lines, so it should go to show just how talented Lane Johnson is because he plays the right tackle spot and is still very well-respected around the league. Johnson only allowed one sack despite the frequency in which Jalen Hurts rolls right.

22. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, RB

Christian McCaffery tends to have dominant stretches and injury-filled stretches. Considering he was limited to four games last season, he could be in for a huge year in 2025. McCaffrey's last healthy season saw him score in 17 consecutive games.

He also had a league-high 2,023 scrimmage yards in 2023 and was expected to be arguably the best non-quarterback in the NFL last season before lower-body injuries slowed him down.

21. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens, RB

Many thought that Derrick Henry would look washed up on a new team. Instead, the ex-Tennessee Titan had somewhat of a resurgence in his first year with the Ravens. Henry thrived in the RPO system led by Lamar Jackson, who happens to be arguably the best rushing quarterback of all time.

Henry had 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, Henry doesn't look like a normal ball carrier, but defenders definitely don't want to get in his way.

20. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, WR

Tyreek Hill's reign as the best receiver in football may be over, but don't count him out as one of the best players in the NFL quite yet. He is still one of, if not the fastest, player in the league. His route-running and hands have always been underrated, too.

Hill is coming off the worst season of his career since his rookie season, and he is now on the wrong side of 30 years old. Furthermore, he seemed disappointed with the play of Tua Tagovailoa last season and seemingly even requested a trade at season's end. Even so, Hill's speed trumps a lot else on the gridiron, and he could be in for a big bounce-back year.

19. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers, Edge

Nick Bosa's numbers were down last year, but the 49ers as a whole struggled. He is just two seasons removed from an 18.5-sack season. The former Defensive Player of the Year should be entering his prime years.

18. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Maxx Crosby plays with an unmatched motor. That energy combined with his technique makes him a tough guard for any offensive lineman. Crosby will have to use that intensity that he is known for to get back on track after an injury-filled and underwhelming 2024 season.

17. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, CB

Sauce Garner is an aggressive cornerback for the New York Jets. His play style leads to some penalties and big plays by opposing receivers, but more often than not, he is absolute clamps. Opposing quarterbacks rarely throw his way, and when they do, there is a good chance Gardner will intercept or deflect it.

16. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, DT

The Chiefs' offense has always gotten a lot of attention, but their defense was just as good, if not better, last season. Chris Jones is a big reason why. The defensive tackle does things that 310-pounders shouldn't be able to do, such as rack up 38 pressures like he did last season.

15. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions, DE

Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome leg injury last season, but he was having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season before going down. Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks in just five games, which somehow led the entire Lions defense by nearly double.

14. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, WR

The addition of George Pickens will take some of the stress off of CeeDee Lamb's back, but in a pass-happy offense, it can be assumed that Lamb will once again put up big numbers. He has surpassed 100 receptions in three straight years and had a 1,749 receiving yards season in 2023.

13. Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions, OT

The Lions were the best offense in the NFL last year, but they weren't effective only because of their big-name weapons. The offensive line had to hold down the fort, too, and Penei Sewell never misses time and only allowed one sack last season.

12. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders, TE

The NFL is in a renaissance at the tight end position. In his first year in the NFL, Brock Bowers had both arguably the best rookie season ever and one of the best tight end seasons ever, regardless of seasons accrued. His 112 receptions were the most ever by a rookie player. On top of that pass-catching prowess, Bowers is also an elite blocking tight end.

11. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys, Edge

Micah Parsons can line up all over the field, whether that is with his hand in the dirt, off the edge, or in the off-ball linebacker spots. He is best as an edge rusher, though, which is why he has secured double-digit sacks each season of his career. Parsons is arguably the most versatile player in the NFL.

10. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers, Edge

T.J. Watt still has a ways to go before he will surpass the career of his brother, J.J. Watt, but the younger sibling does have a Defensive Player of the Year nod and three seasons leading the NFL in sacks to his name. The 2024 season was actually a down year for Watt, but he still did enough to remain one of the best defensive players in the league.

9. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles, RB

The Eagles lead the way with five players inside of the top 50 players in the NFL. Saquon Barkley is the best of the bunch. His first year away from the Giants was the best of his career as he became just the ninth member of the 2,000-yard rushing club last season.

Barkley combines speed and power unlike any other player in the league. His quads are massive, but he showed off elusiveness with one of the highlights of the year last season, his juke-to-spin-to-backwards hurdle against the Jaguars.

8. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, WR

Ja'Marr Chase ranks as the second-best receiver in the NFL, even though he had the best numbers last season. Chase has the luxury of playing with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Joe Burrow. The LSU-turned-Bengals tandem have great chemistry together.

Chase had 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, all of which led the NFL. The trifecta of impressive statistics made Chase just the third Triple Crown winner of the 21st century. The Bengals' defense may struggle again in 2025, so the team will surely rely on Burrow and Chase to put up videogame numbers once again.

7. Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos, CB

Pat Surtain isn't flashy. Quarterbacks just refuse to throw his way. When they do, it never goes in their favor. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year limits opposing star receivers to career-worst games almost on a weekly basis.

He is a big and strong cornerback who isn't afraid to stick his nose down and stop a ball carrier, either. Star receivers have talked about Surtain's greatness, and they haven't yet figured out a way to beat him.

6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, WR

Justin Jefferson ranks as the best receiver in the NFL because he has thrived regardless of who is throwing him the football. He turned Kirk Cousins from an average signal-caller to a borderline elite thrower of the football, and Cousins' production plummeted when he no longer had Jefferson as a target.

He also put up huge numbers when the Vikings rotated between Cousins, Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullins, and Jaren Hall in 2023.

Most recently, Jefferson made Sam Darnold look like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Prior to throwing to Jefferson, Darnold was regarded as one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory. J.J. McCarthy is taking over the reins behind center this season, and it has to be assumed that he will be just fine in his first year as a starter because he has Jefferson as a security blanket.

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, QB

Burrow threw for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns last year. Those are jaw-dropping numbers, but they weren't enough to get the Bengals into the postseason. Burrow doesn't have an MVP award yet, but it seems like just a matter of time until the former first overall pick adds that to his resume.

There are four quarterbacks ranked inside of the top five for the best players in the NFL. All of them are chasing Mahomes, but Burrow is the only one who has bested him in the AFC Championship Game.

4. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns, Edge

Myles Garrett followed up his 2023 Defensive Player of the Year campaign with even better numbers. In 2024, the Cleveland Browns star had 14 sacks, 47 combined tackles, and 22 tackles for a loss.

Garrett has speed, power, and technique. Garrett initially requested a trade out of Cleveland, but he has since re-established his loyalty to the Browns because he signed the biggest contract for a non-quarterback ever.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, QB

Josh Allen finally earned a much-deserved MVP trophy in 2025. Allen is capable of single-handily leading the Buffalo Bills. He has a cannon for an arm, evidenced by his 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns through the air last season.

Allen is just as deadly with his legs, though. The MVP had 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground to boot. The Bills had a lackluster receiving corps last season, but Allen was able to run a one-man show to keep Buffalo near the top of the AFC standings.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, QB

Jackson already has two MVP nods to his name, and he finished in second place in voting for the most prestigious individual award last season. His running ability is well-documented. Jackson's 6,175 career rushing yards are the most ever for a quarterback, but it is the way that he runs that is so impressive.

Not only does Jackson have blazing speed, but his elusiveness and ability to make defenders miss makes for highlight play after highlight play.

Jackson has established himself as a great passer for years now, too, but he cast away any doubt in his throwing ability by hucking 41 touchdowns in the air last season. Now, Jackson and his Ravens just need to get past the Chiefs and make a deep playoff run.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, QB

Mahomes' numbers don't pop off the page like they did earlier in his career. He has taken more of a Tom Brady-like approach recently. After all, he is chasing Brady to become the greatest player of all time.

Mahomes has led his Chiefs to the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons, winning three championships along the way. He rarely makes mistakes and should get more credit for his football IQ than he does.

Of course, Mahomes is more than capable of making the big play when need be. He can make throws off-balance or from weird angles, and the deep ball is still his greatest weapon. The Chiefs drafted a first-round tackle, and Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown are coming into the season healthy, so Mahomes will have more to work with than he has in recent years.

It is hard to bet against Mahomes having a monster season and once again leading the Chiefs to the big dance. One thing is for sure, though, and that is that Mahomes is currently cemented as the best player in the NFL.