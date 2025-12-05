The Detroit Lions are about to host the Dallas Cowboys in a Thursday Night Football game dripping with playoff implications. While the Cowboys have been ascending, the Lions have been heading in the opposite direction. One of the primary reasons for that has been the Lions' ever-growing injury report.

Well, it appears they are getting a surprising boost to their offense. While walking off the field from warmups, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown gave ESPN's Jeremy Fowler a thumbs-up, appearing to confirm that he will suit up.

Walking off, Amon-Ra St. Brown gave me the thumbs up that he is indeed playing tonight. Did everything in warmups. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not long afterwards, the Lions released their inactive list for Thursday. The offense will be without WR Kalif Raymond, TE Hayden Rucci, and OL Kayode Awosika. Kerby Joseph, Tyler Lacy, and Mekhi Wingo were also listed inactive. But St. Brown was not among the names, confirming Fowler's suspicion.

It remains to be seen whether the Pro Bowl wide receiver will be on a snap count.

St. Brown got rolled up on early and suffered a low-ankle injury during the Lions' loss on Thanksgiving. Detroit lost a critical home game to the division-rival Green Bay Packers. That put the team in a precarious situation when it pertains to the playoffs.

Detroit is 7-5 and sit eighth in the NFC. However, they do not own any of the tiebreakers with any of the current Wild Card teams (Seattle Seahawks (9-3), Packers (8-3-1), and San Francisco 49ers (9-4).

Meanwhile, the Cowboys, their opponent on Thursday Night Football, are 6-5-1 and one spot behind the Lions.

That makes this game a near do-or-die for both teams. St. Brown's presence, even in a limited of decoy capacity, can only help Detroit try to keep up with the high-flying Cowboys offense.