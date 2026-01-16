LSU and head coach Lane Kiffin added another piece to their transfer portal class on Thursday as former Oregon Ducks tight end Zach Grace committed to the Tigers, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Grace spent three seasons at Oregon after arriving from Kearney High School in Missouri. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2023, appeared in 10 games during the 2024 season, and played in every game of the Ducks' 2025 campaign, which included a run to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Throughout his career with Oregon, Grace primarily played as a tight end, H-back, and fullback, while also contributing extensively on special teams.

During this past season, Grace appeared in more than 100 offensive snaps for the Ducks. Of his 60 offensive snaps tracked in one season, 53 came as a run blocker. He did not record a reception during his time with Oregon. Pro Football Focus graded Grace at 74.0 as a pass blocker in 2024, when he played 41 offensive snaps, including 20 from the fullback position.

In addition to his offensive responsibilities, Grace was a regular on special teams. He played approximately 50 snaps on kickoff return, 12 on punt return, and 15 on kickoff coverage in one season. Listed between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Grace fits the profile of a blocking-first tight end with experience lining up in multiple spots across the formation.

Article Continues Below

Grace entered the transfer portal alongside several other Ducks tight ends. The move coincided with roster changes in Eugene, including the return of Jamari Johnson and the addition of highly rated tight ends Andrew Olesh and Kendre Harrison. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Grace opted for LSU after taking a visit to Baton Rouge.

Grace joins a crowded and evolving tight end room with the Tigers. He is the fifth tight end on the roster, alongside returning standout Trey'Dez Green, Pittsburgh transfer Malachi Thomas, redshirt freshman JD LaFleur, and freshman JC Anderson.

Grace's commitment is part of a broader transfer portal push under Kiffin. LSU's 2026 portal class has been ranked No. 1 nationally, centered on a sweeping overhaul at the quarterback position. Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, is the star of the group. USC quarterback Husan Longstreet, ranked No. 20 overall, and Elon transfer Landen Clark, who threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025, are also part of the class. The Tigers have also added Top-50 transfers such as wide receiver Jayce Brown and edge rusher Jordan Ross.