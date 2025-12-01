The Chicago Bulls' injuries continue to mount before they take on the Orlando Magic on Monday. Most notably, after being listed as probable earlier in the day, Coby White has now been labeled as doubtful, per the NBA Injury Report.

White's status is in question due to a left calf strain. Before that, it was his right calf that was an issue. Additionally, White is also battling congestion.

It has been a trying early half to the season for White and the Bulls. White had to miss the beginning of the season due to the calf injury sustained during the preseason. On Nov. 16, he made his return to the floor against the Utah Jazz.

In the process, White went above his minute restrictions and played 30 minutes. Furthermore, he scored 27 points and dished out eight assists as the Bulls lost 150-147 in overtime.

After that, the Bulls chose to sit White out for their follow-up game against the Denver Nuggets. Altogether, White has played in five games and is averaging 30.6 minutes, 24.2 points, and 6.2 assists per game.

Meanwhile, after starting at 6-1, the Bulls are now 9-10. Plus, they have lost four out of their five games. Not only that, but at least seven other players were placed on the injured list on Monday.

Isaac Okoro ( Left Lumbar; Radiculopathy), Noa Essengue ( Left Shoulder; Contusion), and Jalen Smith (Left Hamstring; Strain) are Out. Dalen Terry (Left Calf; Strain) and Zach Collins are listed as doubtful (Left Scaphoid; Fracture). Also, Julian Phillips (illness) remains questionable.

Why Coby White's status is of great concern to the Bulls

As of late, the Bulls have had to endure a rash of injuries. That has forced head coach Billy Donovan to readjust lineups and left him with a depleted bench.

When it comes to White, his health and well-being are top priorities, as he is their greatest offensive weapon. Last year, he achieved a career high average of 20.4 points per game.

On the floor, White is a dynamic playmaker and has become a vital three-point shooter. In his potential absence, that would leave Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, and Tre Jones in the lurch. They would each take over in facilitating the backcourt, and with White and others out, leaving them with little support.

As a result, it could put a strain on them physically and mentally.