Maliek Collins' career campaign has come to a brutal end. The Cleveland Browns defensive tackle suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury in Sunday's 26-8 loss versus the San Francisco 49ers, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He will undergo surgery, per head coach Kevin Stefanski, and brace himself for a lengthy recovery.

Collins finishes his 2025-26 season with six and a half sacks, seven tackles for loss, 19 stops and 28 total pressures through 12 games. The veteran DT signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Browns in free agency, and although the team currently sits in last place at 3-9, he is a key reason why Cleveland ranks second in sacks (43.0) and yards allowed per game (271.3).

The Browns are focused on maintaining a strong defensive identity, especially since their quarterback situation remains uncertain, and a healthy Collins could be an important component of that blueprint. He will turn 31 years old in April, so hopefully his body responds well to the upcoming rehab process.

NFL sacks leader and potential record-breaker Myles Garrett will now have to carry an even bigger burden on the defensive line. He and the rest of the Browns should be extra motivated to play for Maliek Collins following a tense on-field exchange on Sunday. Fifth-year 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings engaged in trash-talk with Cleveland players while the veteran DT was down on the field, and his remarks were not well-received.

The Browns could enter the new week with a sizable chip on their shoulder. A home game versus the Tennessee Titans (1-11) could give them the chance to experience something positive following this bad news.