The LSU football team took a tough hit to their defense this week. Sophomore defensive end Gabriel Reliford will miss the rest of the 2025 season with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, head coach Brian Kelly confirmed. Reliford will undergo surgery next week, and his recovery is expected to take four-to-six months.

Reliford was injured in LSU’s win over Southeastern Louisiana, leaving in the first half and later returning to the sideline with his arm in a sling. Early reports pointed to a shoulder subluxation, but further evaluation revealed a more serious tear that ended his season.

It’s a significant loss for an LSU front that has leaned on depth and constant rotation. Reliford, a Shreveport native, flashed as a true freshman last year and had earned a steady role through the Tigers’ first four games this season. Coaches praised his quick first step and relentless motor, traits that were starting to make an impact in game situations.

With Reliford sidelined, the Tigers will turn to a mix of players to make up for him. Brian Kelly highlighted sophomore Dylan Carpenter as the next man up, while redshirt freshman Kolaj Cobbins and true freshman Damien Shanklin could also see more snaps. Transfers Jack Pyburn and Patrick Payton, along with veteran Jimari Butler, will continue to anchor the edges as LSU heads deeper into SEC play.

Reliford’s absence comes at a critical point. The Tigers’ pass rush will need to stay sharp against high-powered SEC offenses, and losing a key rotational piece forces defensive coordinator Blake Baker to adjust. Expect more simulated pressures and interior stunts to keep opponents guessing and to help compensate for the lost speed off the edge.

Before the injury, Reliford had shown steady growth from his freshman season, when he logged 10 tackles and a half-sack. The staff hoped for a breakout year, and his early-season snaps suggested he was on track to deliver.

While the setback ends his 2025 campaign, the long-term outlook is encouraging. Kelly said the expectation is for Reliford to be back for spring practice if rehab stays on schedule. For now, LSU must regroup and rely on its depth while waiting for one of its most promising young defenders to return.