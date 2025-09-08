On Saturday evening, the LSU football program moved to 2-0 on the young 2025 college football season with a comfortable 23-7 home win over Louisiana Tech. While the win was obviously important, the Tigers unfortunately did not get through the game unscathed, as multiple players left the game due to injury.

On Monday, head coach Brian Kelly gave the latest updates in that department.

“Brian Kelly opened his Week 3 presser with injury updates. C Braelin Moore: Sprained ankle. Day-to-day. Likely listed as ‘questionable'. Could be upgraded to ‘probable' vs. UF. TE Trey'Dez Green: Sprained MCL. Likely listed as ‘questionable,'” reported Shea Dixon of On3 Sports and Rivals on X, formerly Twitter.

As Dixon referenced in his report, the Tigers' next game will be against the Florida Gators, and will likely provide a bit more of a challenge than what Louisiana Tech did on Saturday.

Overall, it's been an impressive start to the season for LSU football, which opened up their season with a road win against Clemson, although how impressive that win was now is perhaps up for debate considering how bad Clemson looked against Troy this weekend.

The Florida Gators will be playing with some anger after a shocking home loss vs USF on Saturday night, and some fans are wondering whether or not Billy Napier will still be the head coach in Gainesville by the time that matchup rolls around.

Still, regardless of the turmoil they're currently going through, Florida figures to provide a solid test for the Tigers to open up their SEC slate and really prove themselves to the rest of the college football world.

Florida and LSU are slated to kick things off on Saturday evening at 7:30 PM ET from Baton Rouge. After that, the Tigers will have another tune-up game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions before resuming their SEC slate.