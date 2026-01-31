The LSU Tigers football program is seemingly finalizing its staff for the upcoming 2026-27 season. On Saturday, reports indicate that the Tigers are expecting to name a new assistant general manager to work alongside head coach Lane Kiffin.

JR Belton, who has been a staffer at LSU since 2021, is expected to be promoted to an assistant general manager position, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Belton has worked with former LSU head coaches Ed Orgeron and Brian Kelly, and will continue his tenure with the Tigers with Kiffin.

“LSU is expected to name JR Belton as an assistant general manager, sources tell CBS Sports. Has been at LSU since 2021 as a valued staffer under Ed Orgeron and Brian Kelly, including as Kelly's director of football ops. Now remaining at LSU under Lane Kiffin in an expanded role.”

Article Continues Below

This decision comes nearly a year after JR Belton was named the director of football operations at LSU. After performing as a standout quarterback in high school, Belton took his talents to the collegiate level, where he played wide receiver at Louisiana Tech in 2018. After graduating, Belton pursued a career in a front office role in college football.

At just 28 years old, Belton finds himself as the new assistant general manager for the LSU Tigers football program. He will mainly be managing roster construction, recruiting strategy, and assisting with NIL budgets in his new role. Belton will serve as a sort of liaison between the coaching staff and LSU's administration offices. That will allow Lane Kiffin to focus on his job as the program's head coach.