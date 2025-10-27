Over the weekend, the LSU football program made headlines when it was announced that head coach Brian Kelly had been dismissed from his position. The news came in the wake of LSU's home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday evening, in which they were blown out by a score of 49-25.

Kelly had long drawn the ire of the folks in Baton Rouge essentially since his arrival several years ago, and now that he has been let go, more reports are coming out on just how poorly he ran the program during his time with the Tigers.

“Just heard BK carded over 400 rounds at a local country club in his 4 years Average score of 95,” reported T-Bob Hebert of Barstool Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly not difficult to imagine Kelly spending his free time playing golf, considering how unprepared his teams looked so often throughout his tenure at LSU, including this year. While for a moment, it seemed that the 2025 season might be different and that LSU football had fixed the defensive woes that had defined them over the past few seasons, the loss to Texas A&M on Saturday erased any doubt about that not being the case.

A big decision for LSU football

There was some real optimism after LSU football's season-opening road win over the Clemson Tigers that this could be the year the program finally played up to its potential in the Brian Kelly era. However, considering how poorly Clemson has played throughout this season, that win can now be viewed as more of an embarrassment that LSU wasn't able to blow them out instead of holding on for dear life.

Of course, Kelly was not the only culprit of the Tigers' struggles this year, as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has played miles below his Heisman Trophy projections heading into the season, among other things.

Still, for a program that has been through much frustration over the last several years, the opportunity for a fresh start has to feel nice.