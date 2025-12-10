The Boston Red Sox are on an upward trajectory, freeing up significant payroll space with the trade of Rafael Devers earlier in 2025 without suffering any consequences to their performance on the field as a collective. In fact, the Red Sox made it to the postseason and pushed their archrival New York Yankees to the brink during the AL Wild Card round, only to fall to Cam Schlittler's excellent Game 3 performance.

With the Red Sox sensing an opportunity to compete for a World Series title in 2026, they are busy hunting for upgrades to bolster the roster further. They were reportedly in on Kyle Schwarber before he re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, so they are indeed looking for ways to improve their offense that finished seventh last season in total runs scored.

And as per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox are indeed setting their sights on multiple All-Star level infielders who could perhaps be made available via trade. Among those infielders they are targeting is Texas Rangers star Corey Seager.

Joining Seager on the Red Sox's trade wish list are Ketel Marte, Isaac Paredes, and Brendan Donovan. However, acquiring those players will not come cheap.

Red Sox to go star-hunting on the trade market this offseason

The Red Sox are not shy about their ambitions to bring in another superstar to supplement their rising position player core led by Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, and Ceddanne Rafaela.

But Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow knows how difficult this task is going to be.

“It’s really difficult to pry other team’s best players away from them. And in doing so, you have to give up talent yourself,” Breslow said.

“These types of trades should be uncomfortable for both sides. And so we’re engaged in those conversations. It’s impossible to know today what will get executed, what will reach the finish line, and what won’t. But going to trades and free agency are both good ways to improve our roster.”