The Ole Miss football team continues to rebuild its coaching staff, following the departure of Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss is bringing back former coach John David Baker to be its offensive coordinator, per CBS Sports. He was coaching at East Carolina.

“Led the way as ECU finished the regular season ranked 14th nationally in total offense. Before ECU, he was co-OC under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss,” Matt Zenitz posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Rebels are also bringing back Kelvin Bolden to work on the staff, per On3. Bolden was at LSU for a year, after working under Kiffin at Ole Miss. With the Rebels, Bolden was working as coordinator of recruiting strategy.

Ole Miss is 11-1 on the season, with the team's only loss to Georgia. The Rebels are the no. 6 seed in the College Football Playoff, and will face Tulane in a first-round game at home.

Ole Miss football is regrouping with Pete Golding as head coach

Pete Golding has never been a head college football coach. He is now in charge of the Rebels for the rest of the season in the CFP, and then moving forward in 2026. Golding has been the school's defensive coordinator since 2023.

The new coach is bringing in a lot of staff. Ole Miss fans hope that these new additions can help the Rebels continue their success. This season is the first time Ole Miss has qualified for the CFP.

It's been an interesting few weeks at Ole Miss. While Kiffin ended up leaving, he did make efforts to coach the team in the CFP. Those efforts were rejected by school officials. Ole Miss then went through extensive discussions with coaches, to try and keep the staff together through the CFP.

Ole Miss and Tulane play on December 20. This is a re-match from earlier in the 2025 season, when the Rebels throttled the Green Wave. Tulane is led by coach Jon Sumrall, who is leaving to coach at Florida starting in 2026.