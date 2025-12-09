Recently, Lane Kiffin shook up the college football world by taking the head coaching job at LSU football, leaving behind Ole Miss in the process leading up to their playoff run. Kiffin's decision was met with widespread backlash from the college football world, with some accusing him of selling out his team after one of their best seasons of all time.

Recently, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke on another job offer that Kiffin reportedly had at one point in time.

“He had asked me, he called last year. He had called. He was going to get a job and he wanted to know if I wanted to go. I said, ‘You know what, I’m not ready to do that. I’m with my boys. I got three boys coaching right now.’ And I was still in the process of getting them going a solid foundation,” said Oregeron, per the Bussin' with the Boys Podcast.

“But he had called and he said, ‘What do you think about LSU?’ And I gave him nothing but great reviews. And it never came through, like he never called me and said you want to come? And I never called him and said I want to go. He knew I was planning on going back and coaching. Would LSU have been a good fit with him? Do I think so? Yes,” added Oregeron.

Orgeron helped LSU football win its most recent national title in the 2019 season, when Joe Burrow was at quarterback and Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase were lining up at wide receiver.

Kiffin will hope to recreate a similar magic with the Tigers this year, hoping to revitalize a program that has fallen short of expectations in each of the last several seasons.