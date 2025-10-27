The LSU football team has turned the page. After a 44-23 home loss to No. 3 Texas, A&M dropped the Tigers to 5-3, the school fired Brian Kelly on Sunday, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Kelly departs after four seasons at 34-14 overall and 19-10 in SEC play, with three bowl titles but no breakthrough toward sustained Playoff contention.

Associate head coach Frank Wilson will steer the rest of 2025 as the LSU football team begins a high-stakes search, returning from a bye to face No. 4 Alabama on November 8.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham is the name heating up, and the label attached to him is telling. Dillingham has wowed insiders over the past year, taking a moribund Sun Devils program to the Playoff by Year 2 and nearly upsetting Texas, finishing No. 7 nationally at 11-3 after being picked last in the Big 12.

ASU is 5-3 this season. At 35, he’s described as energetic, creative, and, in feel and personality, the anti-Brian Kelly. There’s a significant wrinkle: he’s coaching at his alma mater, and leaving just as momentum builds isn’t a given, even for a job as big as LSU. Unlike some candidates, he likely wouldn’t face Playoff-timing complications if LSU’s search accelerates. All per the New York Times.

Why does Dillingham fit the conversation in Baton Rouge? Style and trajectory. The on-field identity at ASU has been aggressive and inventive, with year-over-year growth and buy-in that defied preseason expectations.

That resonates with an LSU constituency hungry for spark, development, and player-first energy after a tenure defined by solid results but sagging patience. He also slots cleanly into the SEC’s current arms race of adaptable schemers who recruit relentlessly and build layered staffs.

None of this eliminates other paths for LSU, big-brand veterans or rising coordinators, but it clarifies the archetype many around the sport believe fits: modern, magnetic, and ruthlessly detailed. Dillingham checks those boxes, which is why his name keeps surfacing even if prying him loose proves difficult.

The man himself has embraced the moment with a wink. After Arizona State upset Texas Tech, a locker-room video of Dillingham doing the worm went viral; he jokingly claimed the clip was AI before acknowledging the culture boost such moments create.

He’s 19-14 at ASU with a Big 12 title and CFP appearance on the resume, and his humor and edge have become part of the brand.