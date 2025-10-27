LSU’s football team breakup with Brian Kelly has spawned a wave of unflattering aftershocks. In the aftermath of the 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M and Kelly’s dismissal, a local radio personality alleged that Kelly spent significant time on the golf course during his tenure, fueling frustration about focus and culture.

“Just heard BK carded over 400 rounds at a local country club in his 4 years, average score of 95,” T-Bob Hebert of Barstool Sports posted, a claim that ricocheted through Baton Rouge chatter as the program hit reset.

”From my sources with very close ties to the LSU athletic department and the LSU board of supervisors, Brian Kelly and LSU settled his buyout for around $20 million — or $30+ million less than was actually owed to him, utilizing the ‘morals code' in his contract,” Kaare Johnson reported on X.

The figure, if accurate, undercuts earlier expectations that Kelly’s departure would require a buyout north of $50 million.

A reduced settlement would be a seismic financial pivot for LSU, changing the calculus on what comes next. It eases pressure on the department’s balance sheet while the school stabilizes under interim coach Frank Wilson and conducts a national search. It also reflects how off-field considerations can shape outcomes when performance, optics, and contract language collide.

Meanwhile, attention inevitably turns to potential successors and what profile fits Baton Rouge right now: modern, relentless recruiting chops, and a clearly defined offensive identity. But timing matters.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin keeps surfacing as a marquee name, yet he’s considered a tricky pursuit. As The Athletic noted, Kiffin’s family is settled in Oxford, Ole Miss is 7-1 with real Playoff ambitions, and he’s expected to be a top target for Florida. Any LSU football team overture would need to clear a sizable buyout and the logistics of a postseason run, all while competing with other suitors.

In short, LSU appears to have contained its short-term financial hit while widening its strategic runway. The next decision, who leads the Tigers, will define whether this reset becomes a launch.