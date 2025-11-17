The 2025 Michigan football season marks a return to form after the team's inconsistent year last season. They have more talent and have the ability to compete against Ohio State once again. The bounce back has been significant, and it gives the Wolverines more credibility in the conference now, as they have been trying to raise an alarm over the Big Ten's decision to add private equity to the conference.

NBC Sports college sports insider Nicole Auerbach talked with Michigan regent Jordan Acker on the Sirius XM show “College Sports Today,” and he floated the idea that Michigan could leave the Big Ten once its grant of rights is up in 2036, due to the Big Ten moving ahead with private equity investment regardless of Michigan's input.

“It gives us a chance now to sit back and say, what else is out there? What else should we be doing?” Acker said on the “College Sports Today” radio show. “What should we be looking at in terms of Michigan’s future that makes sense?”

It is worth noting that Acker made it clear that he wants Michigan to stay in the Big Ten the most, but with this deal on the horizon, it gives the Wolverines options to at least consider what's in front of them.

Petitti has lined up a $2.4 billion investor that would bring the conference into the complex world of private equity, which has caused considerable controversy within the conference. The deal would be for 20 years, with a value of $2.4 billion. Michigan was not alone in voicing its displeasure with the idea, as Big Ten newcomer USC has also been vocally opposed to it.

A recent report from Yahoo! Sports detailed the Big Ten’s desire to move forward with the investment, regardless of whether or not it receives support from Michigan. If that happens, independence for football becomes an option, Acker said.

“The possibility of independence for football is certainly something that has to be considered,” Acker said. “Not today, but at the end of the grant of rights. I think it’s something that you have to think about.”

A massive domino effect would occur if the Big Ten were to go through with this deal. It could spark Michigan to go independent, but it could also serve as a testing ground for private equity in college sports, as the Big 12 nearly struck a private equity deal on its own, although nothing came of it.