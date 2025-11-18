The Dallas Cowboys traded for Quinnen Williams at the NFL Trade Deadline as they sought to bolster their defense. Dallas has lacked a significant defensive playmaker since trading Micah Parsons before the season. Williams has not suited up for his new team, but that changes on Monday night.

Williams is a “full go” for Dallas, as reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. This will mark the first game the star defensive lineman has played for a team not named the New York Jets. He is expected to play a significant role on this Cowboys defense against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas's trade for Williams was hinted at prior to the move being officially made. The former No. 3 overall pick arrived with some fanfare. As mentioned, he's expected to play a significant role on this defense. And Dallas believes this move is enough to help now without mortgaging everything on a Super Bowl this year.

Article Continues Below

“You won't be disappointed that I didn't get carried away or get all illogical and do something that was all betting on us winning the Super Bowl,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said, via the official Cowboys website, before the trade. “I don't think you'll be disappointed.”

The Cowboys enter Monday Night Football having lost three of their last four games. They have a big opportunity to get back in the win column against a two-win Raiders team. But they will need a strong performance from both sides of the ball to get their win. Let's see what sort of impact Williams can have in his team debut.